Holier Than Thou GOP/Conservatives/Republicans Have a License to Lie (From God Himself)

Alternative facts, post truth, lies to cover lies, and the GOP simply gets frustrated when the public won't just accept the revisionist truth.

"By God, we have the 'right' to present the facts, the way we see them!"

Hmm, why is it that liberals, would firstly, never be so presumptuous, and secondly, they could never get away with it (but why?)

In Mythology most Gods [and then Demigods (half god)] are, of course, white and usually male.

Most peoples are black or shades of brown, so why not shouldn't Authoritarians be White?

Oh, it helps to be an Agent of God or Part God, to have that authority, and the Clergy can provide that for a parasitic price.

Now, with the White/Far Right of the World wanting their Demigodness back, we have the Old Pied Pipers whistling Dixie to serenade the young, dumb, and full of kum youth to do their bidding.

Old farts aren't worth much, unless they can trick (Pied Piper) male kids into killing each other, to give that power to some ugly fat-assed oligarch.

And Yes,the Right-Wing does tend to make one very cynical. We have such going on now: throw out all the rules, and make up custom tailored ones to fit the occasion. Why not dirty someone else's' water, who gives a fuck about stream frogs, fish, or whatever. Use more of everything, make maximum profits at all costs, burn the candle at both ends, WTF.

Get yourself in deep, fucking lie your way out, buy somebody off, have them drop dead somewhere, what does it matter, it is all for the common good, and a superior business model for stock prices. Why own a slave when you can trick him into liking to lick crumbs off the floor, or getting 'hooked' on trick or treat economics.