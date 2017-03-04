Trump's war on reality is truly baffling - CNN.com

(CNN)Donald Trump's early warmth towards President Putin is coming back to haunt him. Russia has fast become the ghost he can not exorcise.

This week, he is facing calls for his second cabinet pick to resign, after it emerged that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had failed to mention his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at his confirmation hearing last month.

Trump will be disappointed this new discord has erupted so soon after his widely praised speech to Congress, in which he didn't once mention Russia.