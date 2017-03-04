Report: Trump Preparing 'License to Discriminate' Order | Advocate.com

What is needed is Freedom From Religion. There is no devoted Catholic who would give credence to the LDS Church. There are no card-carrying members of the LDS Church, who would even consider the Jehovah Witness as practicing any principles of Mormonism. Yet, most churches want to foist their narrow view of sexuality on the public, by injecting religious dogma into secular law.

“The four-page draft order, a copy of which is currently circulating among federal staff and advocacy organizations, construes religious organizations so broadly that it covers ‘any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations,’ and protects ‘religious freedom” in every walk of life: ‘when providing social services, education, or healthcare; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others; receiving government grants or contracts; or otherwise participating in the marketplace, the public square, or interfacing with Federal, State or local governments,’” The Nation reports.

“The draft order seeks to create wholesale exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious or moral objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion, and trans identity, and it seeks to curtail women’s access to contraception and abortion through the Affordable Care Act,” the magazine continues.

The order would, for instance, allow adoption or foster-care agencies that receive federal funds to discriminate against LGBT parents or children, without repercussions, Jenny Pizer, senior counsel and law and policy director for Lambda Legal, told The Nation. Or federal employees, such those who work for the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs, could conceivably “refuse on religious grounds to process applications or respond to questions from those whose benefits depend on same-sex marriages,” Ira Lupu, a professor emeritus at the George Washington University Law School, told the publication.