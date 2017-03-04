President Trump Tweets About Chuck Schumer and Vladimir Putin

BY

I went to college in the 1970s, when Richard Neustadt's theories about How To Be President were all the rage. Because the presidency was institutionally weak—theoretically, anyway—a president had to find ways around that institutional weakness to do his job. Down with apathetic Ike. Up with the energetic Kennedys! Vigah! Counterinsurgency! Pay no attention to what's going on over there in Southeast Asia.

What I took away most from it all was that every president is president in his own way. We have another demonstration of that today. President* Nutsy Fagan is back.