If You Are a First Responder, Should You Risk Your Life For a Foreign Owned Pipeline On Their Sovereign Property?

So, you are a first responder in some small county in some small state. A 36 in pipeline carrying toxic bitumen breaks possibly burning, and is spilling millions of gallons of diluted tar sand oil from Canada, owned by a Foreign Company going to a Saudi Arabian refinery, and you are called to protect it.

The ground the pipeline is on, is sovereign territory, not belonging to the county, state, even the United States, and you are called on to protect and defend foreign property, are you going to risk your life?

Can your small county pay for whatever damages occur, including the loss of your life? You will be defending Transcanada, a wholly foreign owned property, and there are no laws making it accountable for anything, still going to defend it?

You should really think about losing your life for a foreign company.