Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast | The Seattle Times

Liberal west coast States could unite Canada and even Mexico. Trump is not impressing the Governors of California, Oregon, or Washington. Trump's AG is a doofus, and these three states are powerhouses who grow and sell pot. Trying to use Marijuana Laws to trounce legalized states, won't work in the Wild West.

Donny could lose this one, and his cash cows.

By Ryan Blethen Seattle Times assistant managing editor digital

The #calexit movement, formed in response to Donald Trump winning the presidential election, has enveloped California’s West Coast neighbors and spiritual counterparts, Washington and Oregon. The three Pacific Coast states overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton. She received 55 percent of the vote in Washington, 62 percent in California and 52 percent in Oregon.

Is this crazy talk? Probably. But residents of the Best Coast have a lot in common with our northern neighbors. The three states have long been working with British Columbia to combat climate change. All three new potential provinces have legalized cannabis, which Canada is moving toward. Don’t forget Canada’s universal health care. We love health care for all here on the coast.