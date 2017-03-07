Trump/Bannon Planning for Martial Law?

Something that concerned me even before the election, was the thought that — if elected — Trump would at some point make up a reason to institute martial law. After all, once he’s leader of the free world why would he ever want to give up that job? And, as Commander In Chief, what could be done to prevent this?

The events of the weeks since the election and the inauguration haven’t changed my mind. While at first I thought I was just being paranoid, and was one of a very small group of like-minded people, now I’m finding that more and more people are talking and writing about it, and that the idea is not being dismissed.

One of the best new articles I’ve seen is "Trial Balloon For A Coup?" by Yonatan Zunger for Medium.com. It contains news updates as the furor over the travel ban was going on, as well as his thoughts on where Trump’s White House is trying to take the country. Here is the wrap-up, but there is a ton of meat in the article, including a suspicious sale of shares in the Russian energy firm Rosneft, that is very much like what Putin promised Trump if he won the campaign (as alleged in the leaked Trump Dossier from Buzzfeed ):