Maybe This Isn't a Coup, But It Looks Like a Duck

All of us have heard about the Duck Test: if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. There is something very strange about our last election. There are literally 1000s of government positions, not being filled, and the current President has no interest in filling them. Supposedly Our President is the Leader of the Free World, but he considers it a part time job.

He does show up at the White House, but his family does not even live there, as have all previous Presidents. He has strange people about him, who seem like whatevers and his cabinet is straight out of Twilight Zone.

Can't happen here, no one can just take over government, we have checks and balances, and a Constitution.

Things seem to be moving along, the Stock Market has hit all time highs, and has been steadily going up for 7 years. Nothing could go wrong, even the Fed is talking about raising interest rates. The Dollar is strong against most all currencies,

But the voices we hear are unfamiliar. Most everything we have known, is being changed. Age old laws are no longer in effect, protections for the environment, now gone. Protections for minority groups, being dropped every day. The press reports them, but the leadership is undermining the authority of what has given us information for hundreds of years. Now what we read and hear may not be factual at all. Government officials are claiming the right to distribute alternative facts, and change the structure of dialogue.

But it can't happen, here; maybe there, but not here.