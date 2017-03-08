American Medical Association Opposes GOP Health Care Plan - NBC News

The American Medical Association joined a growing list of medical groups rejecting the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act Wednesday, saying it will hurt patients.

The AMA said not only is the proposed American Health Care Act being rushed through Congress, but it's loaded with unacceptable provisions from cutting Planned Parenthood funding to repealing a vital public health fund.

"That just won't do," Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the AMA, said in a statement posted to the association's website.

"While the ACA is imperfect, the current version of the [American Health Care Act] is not legislation we can support," Gurman added. "The replacement bill, as written, would reverse the coverage gains achieved under the ACA, causing many Americans to lose the health care coverage they have come to depend upon."