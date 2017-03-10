How Russians see the political drama unfolding in Washington - ABC News

Millions of Americans viewed President Donald Trump’s election victory as an upset. But for many in Russia, it was a celebration. Russian lawmakers even toasted Trump’s win with champagne in the country’s parliament.

But how do Russians feel about Trump and his administration in the weeks since the inauguration, with Russia dominating U.S. headlines and being at the center of many of the controversies that have buffeted the White House? The enthusiasm of some Russian elites appears to be fading even as ordinary Russians still express support for Trump.

Here's a look at how the relationship between the two world powers -- and their leaders -- has evolved, and what Russians are saying now about what's going on in Washington.