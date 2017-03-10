Republicans Loved Putin Before They Loved Trump Russia's president was the anti-Obama

by LAURA MUTH

Since the 2016 presidential election, the American people have been subjected to a seemingly endless stream of revelations about members of Donald Trump’s campaign and administration having contact with Russia.

Now, it’s possible that some of these contacts were appropriate and professional, but the administration’s defensive response to any question isn’t exactly confidence-inspiring.

Pro tip — if you feel the need to try and recruit intelligence officials to dispute your ties to the Russian government, maybe you should actually rethink those ties.

Republican lawmakers and pundits’ responses to these revelations have been underwhelming, to say the least. The party that runs on nationalist rhetoric and paints dissidents as un-American has seemed pretty unconcerned about potential Russian interference both in the American election and in ongoing American governance.