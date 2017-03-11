To Honor Donald Trump, Let's Call It: Trump Alternative Care or TAC

The Trump administration Whiz Kid, Kellyanne Conway coined a befitting; infamous phrase: Alternative Facts. Now forever it will live on in infamy. Trumpcare would seem the most appropriate choice for replacing The Affordable Care Act or what the deplorables have called: Obamacare.

Perhaps, this concoction from the unscrupulous mercenary right should reflect their infamy also. So it would be fitting to care the GOP version of health care: Trump Alternative Care.

The Trump Alternative Care, would give authority to pull the plug on patients for such procedures as ingrown toenail removal, or deep paper cuts.

So, all in favor say: Aye . . . The Aye's have it. Trump Alternative Care or TAC it is . . .