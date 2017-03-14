EXPOSED: George Soros Funding Republicans – Paul Ryan, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Rubio & Others!

Josh Sigurdson breaks down recent revelations first exposed by the Center For Responsive Politics which shows George Soros and Robert Soros owned fund ‘Soros Fund Management’ sent 36,800 dollars to Republicans Paul Ryan, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and John Kasich as well as well as tens of thousands of dollars more to Super PACS and campaign committees.Soros has helped fund violent leftist revolutions throughout the world. He was one of Hillary Clinton’s main donors and advisers during the 2016 election where he didn’t just send her money but crafted her foreign policy according to Wikileaks e-mails.Soros has also funded Black Lives Matter, RNC protests, Occupy, The Women’s March on Washington, anti-gun marches, anti-Trump riots and most disturbingly, the Ukrainian rebellion against Russia. This includes Nazi groups flying swastikas.Pulling this together, Josh shows footage of a treasonous speech Lindsey Graham and John McCain made to Ukrainian rebels fighting against Russia where Graham claims 2017 will be the year of offense against Russia. With Soros’ work to attempt to start World War 3 with Russia, it seems significant that not only those within the Democratic Party but also within the Republican Party are pushing tensions between the United States and Russia through incredibly aggressive actions.On top of it all, these Republicans caught taking funds from Soros’ investment management fund were also some of the top anti-Trump Republicans.We will continue to monitor this story.