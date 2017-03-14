Donald Trump's plan to dismember government - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump plans to dismember government one dollar at a time.

His first budget -- expected to be unveiled later this week -- will mark Trump's most significant attempt yet to remold national life and the relationship between federal and state power.

It would codify an assault on regulatory regimes over the environment, business and education bequeathed by former President Barack Obama, and attempt to halt decades of steadily growing government reach.

All presidential budgets are aspirational documents -- and few emerge from Congress in the same shape as they arrived on Capitol Hill.

But Trump's first budget will make more of a statement than most debut spending blueprints by other new presidents. The White House has made clear it intends to use the document to usher in the radical political changes that powered Trump's upstart, anti-establishment campaign last year.

It comes on the heels of other big changes such as the abrupt dismissal of 46 US attorneys last week and the effort to dismantle Obama's signature health care law.