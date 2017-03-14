Analyzing Trump: 15 Logical Fallacies in 3 Minutes - YouTube

Newsvine is a venue in which (otherwise amateur) people can either write and publish their own material -- or link published material from any link-able source, so that the casual reader can be exposed to information that he or she may never have the time or opportunities to discover on their own.

Most Viners have a period of time in which to become accustom to the environment, then seed articles until they are confident, and eventually try their skill at writing some article.

For the most part, it works out quite well, but occasionally, a new person immediately breaks forth with a controversial topic, and apparently thinks they have the expertise of a seasoned writer This can be quite awkward for long time readers, as they don't wish to stifle a new writer, but at the same time, if the writing is based in faulty logic, the new writer could be at least, challenged, and more than likely rebuffed by many individuals.

Most educated writers have taken LOGIC 101 in college or university, and have studied how seemingly plausable writing or speaking may be full of logical fallacies. This is an attempt to make new writers aware that, though there are no hard-core rules on Newsvine for publishing an article, there does have to be some reasonable standards of logic met.

There was recently an original article by a new member titled:

America Was Founded On Christian Principles By AirWingMarine Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:49 PM

and then a Counter Article:

America was NOT founded on christian principles By gordy327 Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:59 PM

Both articles should be read, then put under the filter of Logic 101: Finding Logical Fallacies