The Last Time Jesus Was On A Ballot, Barabbas Won The Election – Peach Pundit

But I will say to my friends who believe that the Founding Fathers intended for America to be a Christian state with a government that was to enforce Christian doctrine are wrong on the facts, misguided on their intentions, and short sighted with the implications of their position.

First the facts. America was founded by those seeking religious freedom from those who had been persecuted by tyrants who used the mantle of Christianity to unjustly rule over their citizens. It was the first experiment in democracy that chose to “render under Caesar what belongs to Caesar, but render unto God what is God’s”. While there are many who still choose to debate the founders’ intentions, the simple fact is that when given the opportunity to codify Christianity, or even religion, into the Constitution, they made a conscious decision not to do so.