The Trump-ets Are A-Blowin', Get Ready for Hellfire and Brimstone /sarcasm

By Aix sponsa
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:35 AM
War Gamers are at DeaF CoN with Bannon as Dr. Strangelove (in this re-make), we have a A Map of Global Nuclear Weapons -- Brings 'WarGames' into the 21st Century

In this new homage to the 1980s film, the only winning move is not to play.

But Hell-Bent End of the War Scenariors have the Nuke Football this time:  

We have the Map:

http://www.citylab.com/design/2016/01/a-map-of-global-nuclear-weapons-brings-wargames-into-the-21st-century/423828/

Warm the Nukes up in the Bullpen:  

Nuclear War is :

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/steve-bannon-believes-the-apocalypse-is-coming-and-war-is-inevitable/ar-AAmJE3r

The End-Of-Timers are soon getting the Dream, With Trumpsters facing Russian Nuclear Kool-Aid from the Drop-Dead Mafia, the Bannonites want try out the Switch on the Nuclear Football.

With the World's elite in Underground bunkers and cities, the rest of us either get Raptured-Up or vaporized.  

Time to Burn the Brownies!

5-4-3-2-1   Launch . . . .   PTL!

 

 

 

