Will We All Just Get Used to Trump?

Will we all just get used to Donald Trump's odd behavior?

The left gets constantly accused by the right, that the left should: "Just get over it, already.'

Though like most all animals, humans do tend to follow in the paths of habituation, or we just get use to annoying things, until we ignore them.

Though, this article does not include a diagnosis for Donald Trump, those who are familiar with the Autism Spectrum are not hesitant to point out that Donald Trump's odd behavior, is very like someone with Aspergers.

Unlike past administrations that took controversial actions occasionally, with enough time between for the public to recover, the current White House does so continuously, on a seemingly minute-to-minute basis. Such repeated events create the perfect conditions for habituation to occur. Many of us have already heard friends say that they tune out the news rather than become overloaded or agitated. Regardless of where we fall on the political spectrum, most of us can agree that, when large numbers of people "tune out,” this is detrimental to the goal of an informed citizenry that a thriving democracy requires.

Though it's considered one of the most reliable phenomena in the field of psychology, habituation is far from inevitable. That’s because we’re not frogs. It’s true that habituation exerts a large and often force upon human behavior. We become inured, numb, and apathetic awfully easily. But, as creatures with big brains and sophisticated capacities, habituation is only one of many countervailing forces occupying our cranium.

Unlike frogs, we have values, convictions, and ideals that, although too often easily set aside, we’re capable of using to animate and enliven our behavior. But values are conscious in a way that habituation is not. In order to act according to our deepest beliefs, we have to do so intentionally. This involves consciously resisting our genetically programmed urge to tune out, to hunker down, and to ignore the prevailing political discourse.

Taking issue with the ease of boiling a frog, Harvard biology professor Douglas Melton once said, "If you put it in cold water, it will jump before it gets hot—they don't sit still for you.” In a democracy, engaged citizens may not sit still either.