Missed this one, a couple of weeks old, but the idea is still the same. We are in Post-Truth, The Age of Lies. The blame falls on the Tea Party, the GOP 47, the Trump illusionists, and liberals who didn't stand their ground.

Anyways, we are stuck with the maker-uppers, take awayers, liars, fake religionists, God Pimps, sell you Grandma's Gold Crowns, no money no school, and ethnic cleansing by cop.

Well truth now comes in a Tweet from the Lie Master--and his minions are trained to believe.