Bluffing or Bullying, Trump Threatens North Korea With War - The Daily Banter

Trump needs a war to boost sinking ratings. But weeny waggling dickplomacy is all Trump knows. Everything he does is about domination and bullying and it's worked for him for decades against people who couldn't fight back on an even playing field. China does not fall into that category and taking on them on their own turf is a great way to get a very large number of American troops killed just to service Trump's ego. The best we can hope for is that this is a tactic to force concessions from China or really kick off that Cold War Trump wants that won't take on a life of its own.