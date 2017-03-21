McCain, Graham give their view of Trump's presidency so far - CNNPolitics.com

But they lambasted Trump over his approach to Russia -- which Graham called a "blind spot" -- and his calls for cuts to the nation's budget for foreign aid and diplomacy.

The two senators, typically simpatico on foreign policy, made clear that they will remain a thorn in Trump's side at times, despite being members of the same party.

McCain -- long labeled a "maverick" for bucking presidents of his own party -- said the two won't "go along to get along with any President."

"My biggest fear is not losing my job," Graham said. "My biggest fear is not standing up and speaking out when I know it's right."

Just 24 hours after Trump's first prime-time speech to a joint session of Congress, two lauded the President for his tone -- which McCain noted was a departure from Trump's warnings of "American carnage" in his inaugural address.

"I think he laid out a positive agenda, and frankly I think it was different from his inaugural address. And I think it was well-received by the American people," McCain told CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, who was moderating the discu