Trump's credibility is shot (opinion) - CNN.com

So why does it matter?

The right question isn't whether a President's credibility matters, but what matters more than credibility?

When a President travels overseas, it is his credibility, as a global leader, as a fair arbiter that can make the difference in getting a deal done.

And it is the credibility of a President that can help pull a few more members of Congress over the finish line to get an important bill passed.

There are times in every presidency -- whether it is a terrible shooting like the one in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children, or an attack on our citizens like 9/11 -- when the country looks to the President, of either party, to ease concerns, to tell them it is going to be OK, to bring people together to mourn, to grieve and sometimes to be strong. That requires credibility and trust. That is something that is not mandated by an election, but is earned.