Russia in the Middle East: Back to a "Grand Strategy" – or Enforcing Multilateralism?

In the Middle East, this combination of factors is central, although not exclusive, in explaining Russia’s drive to radically upgrade its political and military support for the Syrian government. It was a way to both reassert its aversion to Western-backed regime change in principle, while also using its radically increased leverage on Syria as a badly needed trump card in its heavily damaged relations with the West.

8

What even this brief overview shows is that the recent rise of Russia’s profile in the Middle East, due mainly to its untypically active engagement in and on Syria, has hardly been part of any “grand strategy” specifically focused on or primarily addressed to the Middle East. Rather, it has been a projection of (a) Russia’s broader international interests and foreign policy directions, especially in view of its general rejection of unipolarity and its troubled relations with the West, and (b) Moscow’s more narrow, but also more direct and vital concerns centered on its Eastern European/Eurasian regional environment. Whether this is good or bad news for the Middle East needs to be explored.