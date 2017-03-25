FBI: Russia! Dems: Russia! Media: Russia! Republicans: Who Snitched? - San Diego Free Press

Local Investigator to Share Findings

By Doug Porter

Talk about timing. On Monday, FBI Director James Comey revealed an ongoing counterintelligence investigation into efforts by the Putin regime to influence the 2016 presidential election.

This morning we’re learning about a big dollar relationship between Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager. Trump has known Manafort since the 1980s when he was partners with Roger Stone. Roy Cohn, who gained notoriety as chief counsel for Senator Joe McCarthy, introduced Trump to Stone during that decade.

On Thursday, San Diego’s Democrats For Equality meeting will feature activist John Mattes, whose early suspicions about the sources of anti-Clinton posts on the pro-Bernie Sanders Facebook pages pointed to foreign involvement, will present the findings of a six-month investigation he conducted about Russian interfere