US Muslims and Jews strengthen bonds amid acts of hate | News | Al Jazeera

Rana Abdallah, 14, left, and Annie Rose London, 16, are part of a group of about 20 Muslim and Jewish girls helping set up a homeless shelter [Mike Derer/AP]

They sat on either end of the Congressmen's couch, one a Jewish healthcare executive whose parents fled Germany in 1936, the other the Kashmiri Muslim chairman of a well known American furniture chain.

The men, Stanley Bergman and Farooq Kathwari, came to draw attention to an outbreak of hate crimes. But Bergman and Kathwari hoped their joint appearance would also send a broader message: that US Jews and Muslims could put aside differences and work together.

"What drove us was the growing prejudice that has emerged in the United States," Bergman said. "What starts small, from a historical point of view, often grows into something big."

The men lead the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, created last year by the American Jewish Committee and the Islamic Society of North America, amid a flowering of alliances between members of the two faiths. US Muslim and Jewish groups have been trying for years to make common cause with mixed success, often derailed by deep divisions over Israel and the Palestinians.