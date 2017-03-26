Newsvine

Aix sponsa

Republican Health Care Bill Collapses & Democrats Go for Single-Payer Universal Program | National Review

We can no longer afford the GOP profiting off the sick and disabled, by supporting corrupt medical and insurance services.  Single payer may be the cheapest way to go, now.

When Obamacare explodes, or collapses, or ends with a whimper instead of a bang — but it’s going to expire one way or the other — the Democrats are going to head in one direction and one direction only: single payer. They are going to go to the British system or the Canadian system. That’s the logic of Obamacare. It was a Jerry-built system which was going to temporarily create an entitlement but would not work because it was financially impossible. So it’s financially impossible, it collapses, but they have succeeded in creating an expectation of universal care and once you have that, that’s the reason why the Quinnipiac poll had the reform, the Ryan reform, at 17 percent. That’s pathetic. That’s lower than anything ever in Obamacare. What we’re going to get is, in time, Democrats are going to go to single payer, and Republicans are going to try to get a stripping away of government control. But I think its time is slipping away; the zeitgeist in the country has changed.Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/446104/republican-health-care-bill-collapses-democrats-go-single-payer-universal-program

 

