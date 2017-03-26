Quora Question: What if Trump Really is Tied to Russia?

If it is proven, without a doubt, that Trump did have contact and used the Russians to help him get elected what will or could be done? What could be done indeed?

Firstly, let’s get one thing out of the way. This is a hypothetical scenario and I’m treating it as such. So before I’m inundated with outrage from Trump supporters, it’s worth noting that there is currently no direct evidence that links Trump with attempts by Russia to undermine the U.S. political process.

What we do know is this:

1. That Russia almost certainly did interfere with the election.

2. That several of Trump’s campaign aides have links to Russia.

3. That Trump has stated that he doesn’t know Putin and also stated that he does know him. No, don’t whine or scream ‘FAKE NEWS!’ He’s been caught on tape saying both of those things. I hate to go all ‘Schrodinger’s Trump’ on you all but only one of the claims he made can possibly be true.

4. Donald Trump lies about pretty much everything. He lies about crowd size, he lies about the weather, he lies about things we know he has said and he makes up things other people have said. We cannot trust his word and that’s a stone cold fact.

So, let’s assume that he’s in deep. Let’s assume that Putin is blackmailing him or is in some way exerting undue pressure on him. Let’s assume he knew and/or actively courted help from Russia during the campaign. Would that be illegal? Well, maybe. Trump swore an oath to uphold the Constitution it’s true, but he did so only after the events are said to have taken place.

Still, treason is a very big word and it’s also one open to interpretation. From a certain perspective, Lincoln was a traitor and probably would have been branded as one had the South won the Civil War. Trump is no Lincoln—one only has to look at his personal Gettysburg address to know that—but neither is he automatically guilty of treason based solely on the fact that we don’t like him much. At any rate, I’m not sure it matters.