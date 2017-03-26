Secret Government 'Nuclear Trucks' Spotted On U.S. Highways - Your News Wire

Secret government ‘nuclear trucks’ that transport nuclear weapons for the military have been spotted along numerous highways across the U.S.

Unknown to most people, the U.S. government regularly move around weapons-grade plutonium, uranium, nuclear bombs and other dangerous equipment on civilians highways.

Shtfplan.com reports:

As Jerry Reynolds of Car Pro noted:

Have you ever noticed an 18-wheeler rolling along with no markings? If you do, give it some space, you might be surprised what that semi is carrying.

The United States Department of Energy has a little-known department called the Office of Secure Transportation (OST), even though the Department of Energy’s website doesn’t list the OST. So, what does this mystery arm of the government do?

The mission of the Office of Secure Transportation is to safely transport nuclear bombs, nuclear bomb components, and other nuclear materials like plutonium and uranium across America in the back of unmarked 18-wheelers. Yes, it’s true, that non-descript big rig you see running down the road could have a nuclear bomb in the back. That will make you think twice before cutting off one these massive trucks.

Disclosed materials and statements from government agencies indicate that there are dozens of these convoys on the roads at any given time, and that they have logged over 3 million miles since 1947. Claiming that the missions are safe, they ominously boasts:

“For more than 40 years — even after driving the equivalent distance of a trip to Mars and back — no cargo has ever been damaged in transit,” it said.