The Part Time President -- Half of the Time

The President may or may not be in, or may be golfing, or attending to his businesses. Why even bother to ask, it really doesn't matter.

It is odd that the government even functions, or for that matter if the Stock Market is just on Robo-Dial, running on some sort of algorithm out of NSA. Trillions here, Trillions there, Trillions nowhere. No one knows where all the money is, most of it is in the Stock Market, which could open at any random point. Congress obsesses about government spending, but the money just keeps coming magically from somewhere. What if we just wrote a 20 Trillion dollar check, and paid ourselves off.

It is true the Russian Mafia bailed out the US, can't be true right, except that Russia is one sixth the land mass of the whole world and doesn't really need anyone or anything. Russia has endless supplies of every natural resource, and no we couldn't win a war with Russia, that is just silly stuff. Trump may be the Russian Mafia Boss for the US, it doesn't really matter. The GOP are in charge, and they love Putin except for Senile John, and his Twink, Lindsey. We are in bed with Russia, because white people are Caucasian and that happens to be in Russia, or that is our origin. Yep, Russia is Orthodox Christian, and very anti-gay.

At this point, it really doesn't matter what Trump does, and he knows it. Who would get rid of him, no one. It is not that it even matters what Trump is, not now. Who is strong enough to change what Trump has done, no one.

Trump can go about doing what he does, and no one is going to stop him, and we don't want Pence, McConnell, Ryan, or any other Fake Personality. Do other governments think our government is legitimate, don't count on it.