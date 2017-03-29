When the Democrats Regain Control of Congress, and the Presidency, Will We Have Nuremberg Type Trials

Most Democrats and even some Republicans are very uneasy with what has happened since the GOP regained control of Congress and the Presidency. Many Constitutional Scholars and University academics, are quite certain that some individuals sworn to uphold the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic, may have consciously violated the trust of the electorate.

Though some actions by individuals entrusted to support the Constitution and defend it, might have used serious misjudgement, there are though who have done great damage and at horrendous costs, including the loss of life.

During the Nuremberg Trials, the defense of 'just doing what was told' was not acceptable, that individual actions had to be held in account.

We will, at some point be facing the same issues, this time on individual judgements which inflicted great harm to other individuals, creatures, the environment, the planet itself, and crimes against God and Nature.

There is ultimately, a right and a wrong, to which the law indicates that all are knowledgeable of right and wrong choices. There are those now who knowingly are harming fellow man, creatures, the environment, the planet itself, and doing crimes against God and Nature, and they are doing so at the risk of secular and final judgement.

We may again, have to go through a World Court Judgement, and measure death against death, and life for failing the living, both, human, creature, and for Mother Earth and Her Maker.