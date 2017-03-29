Comey is On a Massive Guilt Trip, He Changed the Timeline and Can't Fix It.

We shouldn't even be here, we are in the wrong place at the wrong time. This wasn't supposed to happen, and Comey now knows it. He played God and changed the course of history, and he knows it. We are adrift in the ocean of time itself, really, a lost cause heading toward no tomorrow, really. Somewhere there is an alternate reality, where we would have been, but now, nothingness.

In this timeline everything can go wrong and will go wrong. In this timeline, we do not make it, done, finished, caput.

We don't become the future us, the little greys that make it to the stars. Nope, just a big bug that vanishes without a trace. Just like in the movies, we destroyed our own future, because there can't be one, here, not with dummies running things, and dying out won't be fast or pleasant.