Consumer Alert: Best Buy Software Scam

I recently purchased a Dell Laptop Computer on the Best Buy Online Site. They offered "free" Kapersky virus. They canceled the order for the laptop, and refunded the money minus 29.99 for the 'free anti-virus." So I got charged for the laptop "free anti-virus" and got no laptop. Beware of "free" scams, if they cancel your order, they will still charge you for the "free" item, a scam. Do not accept the free item, as you are actually charged for it. I had asked before-hand if I would get the 'full' refund and they assured me, as they canceled the order, not true.

Not worth the mental hassle for 30 dollars, but am warning future buyers, what Best Buy says is 'free' could cost you.