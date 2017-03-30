The Idea That Social Pathology Explains Issues In Black Communities Is Set for Rebirth Under Trump - Atlanta Black Star

We have to acknowledge that there are things within minority communities that we have to own. And it doesn’t mean that I don’t love my people. … It doesn’t mean I’m not acknowledging the impact of race. But people are making conscious decisions that have to be held out as negative decisions that have a negative impact on the very communities in which we live. And unless we own that, and own the fact that we can change that, we don’t get to a better place.

In response, Dyson agreed with Holder regarding the need for “a self-inventory that permits people to be reflective about the particular problems that arise in their community.” But, he challenged the notion that there was somehow a lack of that among Black people. “Go to any church on Sunday morning. … Black people have conservative moral values. But, when you excoriate them in public, you pretend as if they don’t.”

Moreover, Dyson argued that Obama often demonstrated a double standard, reserving lectures on personal responsibility for Black audiences but exempting other groups from such advice. He stated that, although Obama felt comfortable speaking at Morehouse College and treating “those young men as if they are graduating from a detention center as opposed to college,” he did not go to the all-women Barnard College to tell predominantly white women not to use sexism as “an excuse.”