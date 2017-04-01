Newsvine

Liberal's and Conservative's Brains Are Different on Average - Fact or Myth?

View Original Article: FactMyth.com
Another such brain comparison.  Yes, there is a physical difference in the brains of liberals and conservatives, proven, fact.  Now, while it is established that conservatives react rather than process, be it noted that that is the same from adolescents to adults.  Adolescents also, react rather than think, which indicates that conservative brains are underdeveloped, or immature, which makes sense when conservatives consistently reject factual information, and resort to irrational belief systems and pre-judgements.

