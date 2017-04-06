Louis C.K.: Trump Is A 'Gross Crook Dirty Rotten Lying Sack Of S**t' | The Huffington Post

Louis C.K. regrets sending a scathing letter to fans last year about then-candidate Donald Trump.

“I guess he’s not as profound as I thought he was,” the comedian said of Trump during an appearance on “The Late Show” Tuesday night. “I thought he was some new kind of evil but he’s just a lying sack of shit ... He’s just a gross crook dirty rotten lying sack of shit.”

A year ago, C.K. emailed a letter to fans urging them to stop supporting Trump’s candidacy.

“Please stop it with voting for Trump. It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler. And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the ‘30s,” C.K. wrote.

The letter landed him on the cover of the New York Daily News alongside Trump, which C.K. said was not his intention.

Before the November election, C.K. made his support for Hillary Clinton clear. During an appearance on “Conan” last year, he said, “If you vote for Hillary you’re a grown-up. If you vote for Trump you’re a sucker.”