Trump administration edges toward war in Syria – ThinkProgress

“Such options would also include use of cruise missiles — allowing the United States to strike targets without putting piloted aircraft in the skies above Syria,” Reuters adds. “The U.S. official did not comment on how likely military action might be or suggest which, if any, options might be recommended by the Pentagon.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis will meet with Trump Thursday evening at the president’s private Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss “options for strikes against the Assad regime,” according to NBC.

The Trump administration’s suddenly bellicose rhetoric toward the Assad regimes comes on the heels of a presidential campaign where Trump presented himself as the candidate who would keep U.S. forces out of entanglements in the Middle East.