Schooling GOP on Going Nuclear Means Clinton Won: Forget the Filibuster = Forget the Electoral College

Sorry, GOP, want to play by a new set of rules, then simple majority wins, which means we have an illegitimate government. Yep, McConnell, you are illegal, yep, Ryan, you are illegal, too.

Can't have it both ways, want to change the rules, then the Electoral College is no longer valid, sorry about that.

Majority now rules, Clinton won the election by more than 3 million votes, do the math, GOP.

No, no, no, they, the people don't want you, you are illegitimate in the mind of the people. You have not won the hearts and minds of your own people, and you can't just ignore the electorate.

You can dictate your will, GOP, but that is what you are doing: Dictating.

Your Choice: Now we have a government by GOP, Dictate!

Hail the GOP! Hail the GOP! Hail the GOP! They shot Hamilton, again!

Oh, Elections Have Been Canceled by the RNC until further notice!