All Players Are Ready: The Stage is Set for WWW3

Three Israeli fighters are on recon over Syria, five Syria jets engage the Israelis. A dog fight ensues one Israeli jet is hit, and downed, the other Israeli jets engage and shoot down three Syrian jets. Out of nowhere Russian fighters lock-on to the remaining Israeli jets, blowing the remaining two Israelis out of the Sky. The Israelis scramble 30 jets, blow every flying Russian jet out of the sky, and hammer Syrian and Russian ground facilities, radar, and wipe out over 100 Russian advisors.

A ballistic missile launch is detected coming from Iran toward Israel.