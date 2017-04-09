Syria missile strike: Now Donald Trump is just another war president

For the people of Syria, the international community's failure to resolve their crisis has been tragic. For America and the world, that failure should have clarified thinking about how to deal with that cauldron of sectarian malevolence.

Not that you'd know it from the euphoria over Donald Trump's decision to launch strikes against the Assad regime. The conventional wisdom – from world leaders to editorial writers to neo-conservatives and liberal hawks – has praised the President's response to Bashar al-Assad's alleged chemical weapons attack last week.