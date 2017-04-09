Are You Ready for Some Football? As in Nuclear Football

Well Trump has the Nuclear Football, and is ready to go Pro. Well, well, Barabbas won the election, and the Pharisee, are ready to Rock and Roll to Armageddon and the GOP Couch Potato Warrior Trumpettes.

Behold, the Hairy Beast cometh, from the Right, in the White Hoodie. Golden Shower Don/Grasshopper Face Mc Connell, Vs Shootin' Putin, and Ali Baba and Persian Rug Riders, from Tehran in a tag team match-up.

On one hand, we have ground based nukes running on 8 inch floppy drives straight out of the 70s, B-52 bombers only 60 years old, and tons of radioactive waste to make dirty bombs. On the red team, we have mobile track nukes, modern delivery systems, and one sixth the total land mass of the world to hide in.

The GOP want war, but blame it on Obama, in the Black corner from Kenya. Oh, and Hilly/Billy from Arkansas, who are drawing retirement checks.

Well, the stage is set, and if Don can get his small fingers on the Nuclear Football, we can start the fireworks all the GOP have been buying tickets for. With Michele Bachmann, chanting holies on high, this should be a Born Again picnic in the park, and for the Retard Patriots of Newsvine!

Get ready to glow in the dark, America, this is what the Evangelicals have been praying for: The End of Time. Make sure you have your tickets ready for the Spaceship: Rapture One, piloted by, Pat Robertson, Franklin Graham, and Family Values Convent.

The End of Days, you have been waiting for: Brought to you live by the GOP and the Evangelical Minister League aka: ALEC.

Warm up the Nukes is the Bull Pen, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Launch! What? WTF, It didn't work, Damn Dems, Obama, Hillary, Benghazi, Email Server !!!! Heip Tricky Dick!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpfTKcm8lxo