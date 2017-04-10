Show of Force or Show of Farce

Well, we set off a 90 million dollar firecracker to scare Assad and Putin. God, I wish my VA had 1% of that so I could get something besides generic this and that. Did we succeed in showing the world, that Donald has flaming Orange Pubic hair?

Ah, that is a negatory. Putin and Assad, on the world stage, said that that was their red line, now. So, if we launch at Assad again, the Russkies can shoot back at us. And Assad, will have landed his big fish, a Russian back-up plan, with impunity.

Trump blew off his bromance with Puty Baby, and now Putin and Assad can share bed sheets.

Now, what? What is plan B, plan A was a multi-million, dud.

World War 3 just got a little closer, and Putin and Assad now hold the Trump card.

Oh crap, I forgot the Right Wing line: It's Obama's fault, don't forget Benghazi, and Email servers, Hillary would have had us in World War 3 by now, Donald will just take a little longer, and loose a little more pocket change along the way.

Donny, is a Smart Cookie, just ask him. Well, stay tuned, the taxpayer has deep pockets working those long hours at Walmart, can't raise the minimum wage now, can't afford it, the offshore accounts can't take it.

What is the Area Code for the Cayman's, again, I don't want to have to bother Mitt.