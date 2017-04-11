If Donald Trump wants to get his war on with Syria, have him send his own kids first - Salon.com

“Oh my God, yo! Oh my God, yo!” my younger cousin yells at me. “Yo, cuz, Trump on some bullshit — he’s blowing up Syria and ready to pop off at North Korea! You ain’t worried?”

He’s halfway through his first political science course at a community college and has quickly turned into an MSNBC, CNN and hate-watching-Fox addict. I told him to fall back — even though we supposedly live in a form of democracy, this is still way out of our control. I know that’s easier said than done because of last week’s Syria missile raid and the administration’s disturbing talk about North Korea, but somebody has to be cool. I’m older; that’s my job.

“Cuz, you think Trump’s gonna reinstate the draft?” he asked me while pacing back and forth. “Man, I ain’t trying to fight for this racist-ass president in his racist-ass country. Fuck that. Send them clowns that voted for him over there. Matter of fact, he needs to send his ugly-ass kids over there!”

“They’ve probably never been in an un-orchestrated fight; what are they gonna do?” I said.

“I’m just saying, yo, I’ll feel better if his kids were at war with the rest of us. Keeps him honest,” he said.

I told him to stay away from cable news for a minute. “It’s cooking your brain.”