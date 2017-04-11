How Probable is a Nuclear Exchange Involving the United States in the Next 12 Months: Poll

A Nuclear exchange has been the topic of 1000s of conjectures since Hiroshima and Nagasaki, decades ago. During the Cold War, school children were taught to duck and cover, and fallout shelters where the thing.

Most Americans have become immune to the rhetorical comments coming for the Kim regime, for years. However, nuclear scientists feel that we are more likely to have at least a limited nuclear exchange now, than at any other time.

Rogue nations for one reason, and other nations including the United States are considering that the limited use of nuclear weapons are a real option. The Russians and China, also consider a first-strike option, might actually 'end a confrontation' rather than start one.

Donald Trump has active advisors, who are advocating a first-strike option using overwhelming force. Gone are the days of MAD, and strategists are considering a first-strike option to be a winnable scenario.

What do you think the chances are of at least a limited nuclear exchange involving the United States within the next year?