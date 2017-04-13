We Have to Accept that the GOP is a Cult, and Your Friends and Family Have to Get Out.

The GOP, Republican Party, Tea Party, and Accepted Conservatives, ALEC, are now a combined Cult Nation like ISIS, and have para-militant/armed quasi-religious internal 'tribunals.' We have to warn our friends and family that they have been brainwashed into being a group member of a cult. This condition is very serious, because many of your friends and family are no longer rational, and this commentary is not sarcasm.

Cults are very powerful and sometimes hard to identify, because they 'hide' in a quasi religious base. Scientology is a very powerful cult, and even has some very high profile members. It, too, has a quasi-religious base, but is not a religion for religious purpose, although for tax reasons.

I think we can safely assume that Jehovah Witnesses are a cult, because of the constant treat of reprisal to members. Not all that long ago, Temple members of the LDS were threatened with throat cutting and disembowelment.

In many religions in the US, members leaving a sect, will be sought out by a type of religious police/vigilante and be harassed or intimidated.

Even on Newsvine, there are those in small nations, who gang attack certain authors the minute they post an original article, and time after time it is the same individuals.

There really is absolutely no doubt, Trump, Ryan, McConnell, Bachmann and a host of individual Republican State Legislators openly support militant positions against classes of race, gender, epigenetic traits, and even for not belonging to a fundamentalist Christian sect.

Yes, your family members and friends are members of a cult based religion called Republicanism. No, it is not purely political, but it is geo-dominionist, end-of-time obsession with mental illness.