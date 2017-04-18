What Would Trump/GOP Congress Have to Do to Break the Pied Piper Spell Over Gullible Followers?

It really does bother me to see people who I know are 'good people' defend Trump/Bannon/O'Reilly/Ryan/McConnell. These are obviously very flawed people, and even many GOP followers know it. Given what is publically known, already, what would Trump have to do to break the spell that he seems to have over otherwise good people. What would Congress have to do, that would 'turn off' the electorate enough to not vote for them. Surely if Hillary would have let friends dump poison into public streams, there would have been an outcry heard to the high heavens. Trump will cost more for his escapades, in a few months, that Barack did in a whole year, but the GOP says nothing.

Silence, is what condemns the GOP, they say nothing against their Fearless Leader, really.

Only John McCain and Lindsey Graham acquiesced about being a Republican.

So, Republicans do you follow your leaders, unto Hell itself? And I am not kidding. You had better hope there really is no God, because you are going to burn, no doubt.

Hamilton, will block your entrance into Heaven, electors, you will not get by Hamilton, forget it about the Pearly Gates, totally.

Just remember, loyal devoted Republicans, your glory will be no more than Donald Trump, you cast your lot with him.