How Many Newsviners Have More Than One Identity?

I have often wondered, if several Newsvine members have multiple identities on Newsvine. It is possible that one could have alter-egos, a kind of Jekyll and Hyde. In the Gamer Boy World, many otherwise docile teen boys, have a really macho/tough female warrior, as a player/avatar.

It is probable, that there are at least a few people who are male, posing as a female; however, more likely that there are female authors, who are posing as a male.

Then, there are those who think: The more of me, the better, and just have multiple accounts. I doubt that anyone would fess-up to being any of the above, but we are human, and some just can't help, taking advantage of a situation.

A second question, now: If you knew that a registered Newsvine member was disingenuous, that is; a poser, would you even bother responding to their articles or posts? If they are even, a registered Newsviner, but maybe a liberal at heart, acting as a conservative -- or a conservative, posting as a liberal, are they worth the bother of engaging them in dialogue?

Perhaps, there aren't many offenders, but in the world of Post Truth, and Alternative Facts, is it that important?

My personal idea, is that, if I were to know, that someone is being disingenuous about their identity, engaging them has no meaning at all.