Will Anita Hill, Ever Get Her Day in Court?

There are only a few cases, that the whole of the country is forever involved in:

American minds are still in a knot over JonBenet Ramsey. A classic who-done-it, everyone has a theory, but it goes on and on in the hearts and minds of the public. How could such a horrendous crime, have not a solution? We may go to our graves, and never have our minds satisfied.

O. J. Simpson, another classic who-done-it. OJ got off, but we all know, that he did it. He is serving time now, but not for the original crime.

Waco, Ruby Ridge, JFK, 9/11, Malaysia Flight MH370, D. B. Cooper, even King Tut.

What really happened, it drives us crazy when there is no universal resolve.

But there is one tempting one, that could be resolved, but it would mean opening Pandora's Box:

Anita Hill

All it takes is just the name, and all us really 'know what happened.'

Why are we all involved in this 'family incest' event? Nobody really wants to talk about it, just better left swept under the rug.

Why so much 'guilt' that no one really wants to explore -- this . . . are we all somehow 'covering up' just wanting to ignore the evidence?

What could be gained now, what if Clarence Thomas is a total fraud?

What if Anita Hill, knows 'the truth' but it can 'never come out?'

Are we all complicit, part of it, caught up in it, denying it, don't want to really know, just too big of a conspiracy running way too long to ever be sorted out?

Does Anita Hill, ever get released of the burden of knowledge, that she has had to bear over all these years, totally alone?

Do we care enough, to open Panadora's Box, just to see what is inside?