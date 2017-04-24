Are Fanatical Right-Wing Posters on Newsvine Having any Positive Effect on Liberals?

Never have figured out what makes people post right-wing propaganda on Newsvine. I cannot imagine me going over to a Fox News blog, or a Breitbart blog and write about liberal views. To me, it would seem a bit strange, and a definite waste of time. There is nothing that I could write or seed that would change one mind. Which brings me to posts by the 10 or so right wing regulars we have on Newsvine.

We aren't supposed to out them, but a recent article by myself as an author, asked how many members are posing as something that they are not, or I used the word disingenuous.

dis·in·gen·u·ousˌdisənˈjenyo͞oəs/adjective

not candid or sincere, typically by pretending that one knows less about something than one really does. synonyms: insincere, dishonest, untruthful, false, deceitful, duplicitous, lying, mendacious;hypocritical" that innocent, teary-eyed look is just part of a disingenuous act"

We, had some interesting results. Some members were outed. A member who called themselves Racer Doc, was especially discussed. Many of us were 'taken in' by Racer Doc, she had quite a following. Almost a sitcom for quite a period of time. Then Racer Doc, had an untimely death, and it impacted many members on Newsvine, but it was all make believe. Now, we are all adults here, or should be, and we should know that anyone who has a persona on the internet, might not be real at all, and we as adults, should realize that what we see and feel could be an illusion set up by someone of dubious character.

Some of us, are still smarting over Racer Doc. Why, because we were deliberately manipulated by someone who is probably very mentally ill.

So, that brings us to Right Wingers on Newsvine. Theoretically, they should not be here. What would be the intent of Right-Wingers on Newsvine, another Racer Doc? Leading us all to believe something, that isn't really happening -- not really, real? I will say, yes, no different than Racer Doc. No, it isn't about a point of view or making an echo chamber, it is about deliberate deception.

We shouldn't engage those who are just making up stuff for their own sadistic amusement. There are, like I said, about 10 hard core seeming Right Wingers (having muliple accounts/and/or personas) who, if they left Newsvine, would make Newsvine a more productive place. They do not intend to uphold the 'get smarter here' banner, they are destructive and a detriment to science and the purpose of Newsvine. Someone had to say it, and I am saying it.