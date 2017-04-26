Newsvine

The true story of Pocho the crocodile: When man and croc become best friends | Animals Australia

"I just wanted him to feel that someone loved him, that not all humans are bad", Chito told The Tico Times. "I love all animals, especially ones that have suffered."

When Pocho the crocodile had regained his strength, Chito took him back along the river to release him. But Pocho didn't want to be left behind, and followed Chito home! With permission from the Minister for Environment and the help of a vet, Chito looked after Pocho for nearly two decades.

As their bond strengthened over the years, Chito and Pocho grew to trust each other so completely that they spent hours each day swimming and playing together. Remarkably, Pocho the crocodile was gentle and patient with his human companion and would even respond to his name when called. Thousands of tourists, scientists and animal behaviour experts came to see Chito and Pocho having fun.

