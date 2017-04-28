Newsvine Wars: Hate and Spammers

As of late there have been several articles examining the level of hate on Newsvine. The real question is can Newsvine survive given the new level of hate and contempt: dumping corporate blogs onto this site, then the absence of corporate moderation, and the overwhelming influx of spam.

Just as the right wing is becoming radicalized, that is spilling over into the general community on Newsvine. Any political article that is left leaning is immediately attacked in a coordinated effort from a few small radicalized nations.

We have to realized, that the attacks launched against the last US election, are coming from right wing group around the world including, Russia. Yes, this is not the Cold War, this is the new Hot War.

The internet has made it possible to radicalize right wing groups from many different countries. Contrary to outdated wisdom, Conservatives in Russia, Iran, The Middle East, even North Korea are appealing to nationalism and racism.

Flag waving, racial isolationism, militancy are the hallmarks of claiming religious and ethnic superiority.

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2015/06/right-wing-extremism-explainer-charleston-mass-shooting-terrorism

http://www.motherjones.com/files/american-extremism-watermark.png

Yes, in the beginnings of Newsvine, Newsvine was a quasi-academic, left leading but moderate gathering. It was actually, quite difficult, to ascend on Newsvine. One was in the "Greenhouse" and restricted, until one had some level of writing skill.

Poorly thought out articles were censored, and sophomoric writing was actually ridiculed. But, it was a learning process, and those who endured to the end, were much better than they were before.

Yes, it was a quiet time, like Walden Pond, a writer's paradise.

"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived. I did not wish to live what was not life, living is so dear; nor did I wish to practice resignation, unless it was quite necessary. I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life, to live so sturdily and Spartan-like as to put to rout all that was not life, to cut a broad swath and shave close, to drive life into a corner, and reduce it to its lowest terms, and, if it proved to be mean, why then to get the whole and genuine meanness of it, and publish its meanness to the world; or if it were sublime, to know it by experience, and be able to give a true account of it in my next excursion."

But, alas, 'tis no more. There are no more hiding spots, not in real life, not in academia, not in reclusive writing. It is all out there for the marauders, the scoundrels, the graffiti artists, and we have become the sound of silence.

The deafening roar of civilization on cyber steroids, permeates even the crust of the earth, and the earth moans. The seas inundated with islands of trash, plastic sands, and animals entangled in lines and ropes.

Earth-bound islands of trash, become the foraging grounds of societies castaways. Menial-ness the life style of survival. Likewise, in the fields of the mind, once virgin and free to grow new seeds, support new life, become anew.

Invaders now in Our Space, is there room or does the vine but wither and die?